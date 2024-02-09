dForce USD (USX) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. During the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $31.50 million and approximately $79,369.41 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.97 or 0.00149747 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013741 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008615 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,578,281 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99827342 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $60,881.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.