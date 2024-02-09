Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 474,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,514 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for about 1.3% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $70,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Stock Down 0.5 %

Diageo stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.96. 227,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,349. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.93. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

