DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,206 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 756 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,470 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKS. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $162.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.68%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.