Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DGLY opened at $2.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. Digital Ally has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 89.51% and a negative return on equity of 102.78%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Free Report ) by 449.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,305 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

