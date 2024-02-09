Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Stock Holdings Increased by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.81. 202,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

