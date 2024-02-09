Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.33.
DIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.
Shares of DIN opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $720.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.72. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
