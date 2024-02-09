Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.61

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.61 and last traded at $80.28, with a volume of 685309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.69.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average of $55.90.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECL. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 34,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 8,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

