Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $87.17

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.17 and last traded at $87.09, with a volume of 19925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.23.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.90.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2457 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
