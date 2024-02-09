Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $87.17

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.17 and last traded at $87.09, with a volume of 19925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.23.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.90.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2457 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,351.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

