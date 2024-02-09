Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $163.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.18.

Shares of DOV opened at $160.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.48.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dover will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dover by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,223,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,150 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dover by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after purchasing an additional 61,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,522,000 after purchasing an additional 226,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

