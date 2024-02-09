Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

Dun & Bradstreet has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $11.04 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 685.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 114.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DNB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.48.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

