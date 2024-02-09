DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.75. 1,135,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,150,625. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average of $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

