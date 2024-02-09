e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.840-2.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $980.0 million-$990.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $927.1 million. e.l.f. Beauty also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.84-2.87 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELF. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.58.

Shares of ELF traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.07. 739,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,034. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $67.59 and a 12-month high of $175.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,346.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,191 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 791,641 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 596,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 982,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,934,000 after buying an additional 404,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 267.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 447,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after buying an additional 325,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

