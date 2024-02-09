E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Price Target Cut to $7.00

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP remained flat at $5.67 during trading on Friday. 136,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. E.W. Scripps has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $479.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.09.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,020,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,894 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,256,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,707,000 after purchasing an additional 315,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,765,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,248,000 after purchasing an additional 118,553 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,495,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,713,000 after purchasing an additional 55,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,932,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.