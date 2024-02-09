EARTHS Energy Ltd (ASX:EE1) Insider Purchases A$100,800.00 in Stock

EARTHS Energy Ltd (ASX:EE1 – Get Free Report) insider Grant Davey acquired 6,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$100,800.00 ($65,454.55).
EARTHS Energy Price Performance
