easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 700 ($8.78) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EZJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.33) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.27) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 570 ($7.15).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 558.20 ($7.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,298.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 512.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 452.66. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 350 ($4.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 582.71 ($7.30).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,162.79%.

In other easyJet news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.36) per share, with a total value of £50,700 ($63,557.73). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,060 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,786. Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

