Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 28th

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Economic Investment Trust Stock Performance

Economic Investment Trust stock opened at C$140.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$787.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$137.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$132.32. Economic Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$121.95 and a 52 week high of C$142.00.

About Economic Investment Trust

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

