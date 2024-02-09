Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 28th

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Economic Investment Trust Stock Performance
Economic Investment Trust stock opened at C$140.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$787.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$137.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$132.32. Economic Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$121.95 and a 52 week high of C$142.00.
About Economic Investment Trust
