Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Economic Investment Trust Price Performance

EVT stock opened at C$140.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$787.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Economic Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$121.95 and a twelve month high of C$142.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$137.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$132.32.

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

