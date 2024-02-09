Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65 to $2.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.650-2.850 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:EPC traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $39.15. 21,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $46.13.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

