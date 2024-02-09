Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.91.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Edison International
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Edison International Price Performance
Shares of Edison International stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.92.
Edison International Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.20%.
Edison International Company Profile
Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Edison International
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.