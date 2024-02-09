Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.91.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Edison International Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.92.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.20%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

