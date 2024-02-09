Edwards Lifesciences (EW) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW):

2/7/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $83.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/2/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/12/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2024 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

12/22/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $78.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/11/2023 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $76.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.16. 1,167,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,257,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $565,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,960,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $565,498.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,960,748.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,339 shares of company stock worth $10,324,578 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

