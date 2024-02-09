Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-2.800 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.59. 97,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,221,543. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.64. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.04. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Mizuho increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,545.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,339 shares of company stock worth $10,324,578 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,088.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 42,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 38,738 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,299,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,566,000 after acquiring an additional 259,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,934,919,000 after acquiring an additional 66,763 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

