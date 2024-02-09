Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $502.14

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $502.14 and last traded at $501.25, with a volume of 234118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $493.83.

Several brokerages have commented on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.51.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

