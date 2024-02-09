Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on March 25th

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Ellington Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 93.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

EFC opened at $11.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $815.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 39.81 and a current ratio of 39.81. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 84.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ellington Financial

In other news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $276,610.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Stories

