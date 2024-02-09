Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $5.70 on Friday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $93.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of ($1.10) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EARN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 716,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 118,304 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 15.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 177,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 23,219 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

