Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.950-2.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

EMBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Embecta in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Shares of EMBC stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.99. 1,306,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,187. Embecta has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $920.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.15. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Embecta’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Embecta will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Embecta by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,212,000 after purchasing an additional 107,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth $197,911,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Embecta by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,045,000 after purchasing an additional 762,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Embecta by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,439,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,688,000 after purchasing an additional 171,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Embecta by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,288,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,580,000 after purchasing an additional 167,277 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

