Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Embecta updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.950-2.150 EPS.
Embecta stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,594. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31. Embecta has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.86.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.59%.
EMBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Embecta in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.
