Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Embecta updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.950-2.150 EPS.

Embecta Stock Performance

Embecta stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,594. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31. Embecta has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.59%.

Institutional Trading of Embecta

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,911,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,114,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embecta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,867,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,545,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,045,000 after buying an additional 762,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

EMBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Embecta in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

