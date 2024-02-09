Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.30-5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.38-17.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.41 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.300-5.450 EPS.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.03. 1,530,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,932. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $105.71. The company has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.