Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.30-5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.38-17.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.41 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.300-5.450 EPS.
Emerson Electric Stock Performance
EMR stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.03. 1,530,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,932. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $105.71. The company has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.17.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
