Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.65

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.65 and last traded at $73.18, with a volume of 199063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.19.

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.89.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

