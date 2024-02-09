Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Mizuho

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.44.

EHC traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.66. 82,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,545. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $76.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average of $67.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,364,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 113,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,700,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,755,000 after purchasing an additional 140,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

