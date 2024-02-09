Encompass Health’s (EHC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EHC. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.44.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

NYSE:EHC traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.59. 94,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.46.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 360.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

