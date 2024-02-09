Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.89% of Encore Wire worth $25,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,840,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 431.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,143,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 574,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,883,000 after purchasing an additional 102,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Encore Wire Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of WIRE traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.11. The stock had a trading volume of 27,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,914. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.20 and a fifty-two week high of $241.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.31.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

