EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair cut EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of ENS opened at $90.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.68. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.79 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in EnerSys by 625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in EnerSys by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in EnerSys by 1,386.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

