Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

ENVA has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Enova International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enova International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enova International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $54.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.91. Enova International has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Enova International had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $583.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Enova International will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Enova International during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the third quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 87,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enova International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Enova International by 75.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

