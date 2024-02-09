Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Up to $10.70

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $11.44. Enovix shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 1,939,716 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENVX. B. Riley lowered their target price on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Enovix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enovix

Enovix Trading Up 7.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 12,188.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,932,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,698,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,871,000 after buying an additional 1,761,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,635,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,788,000 after buying an additional 1,713,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after buying an additional 1,542,457 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,814,000 after buying an additional 1,072,508 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.