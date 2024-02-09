Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Holdings Cut by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Enpro worth $11,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enpro by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enpro by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enpro by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Enpro by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enpro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Enpro Stock Performance

Enpro stock remained flat at $157.14 on Friday. 6,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,604. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.26. Enpro Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.74 and a 52-week high of $161.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.22.

Enpro Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.