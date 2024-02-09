Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX opened at $252.14 on Friday. Equifax has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $255.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Equifax by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Equifax by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Equifax from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Equifax

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.