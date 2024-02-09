Ergo (ERG) Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00002566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $89.35 million and approximately $406,893.11 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,530.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00148944 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.60 or 0.00527244 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00055078 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.14 or 0.00254857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.82 or 0.00165837 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,259,142 coins and its circulating supply is 73,259,802 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

