Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.35.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $140.77 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $262.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 108.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.65.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $858,070,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after buying an additional 2,453,830 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,850,000 after buying an additional 1,512,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,730,000 after buying an additional 1,387,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

