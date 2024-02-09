Ethereum (ETH) Market Cap Reaches $301.95 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $301.95 billion and $12.60 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,512.58 or 0.05301668 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001142 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00077318 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00026942 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013741 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00021004 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006397 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000163 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.
Ethereum Profile
Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,176,768 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
