Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $17.86 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Euronav from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Euronav from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Euronav from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.43 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.26.

Euronav Price Performance

Shares of EURN opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.94. Euronav has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.87 million. Euronav had a net margin of 69.69% and a return on equity of 25.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Institutional Trading of Euronav

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth about $91,843,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1,609.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,000 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,391,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Euronav by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,268,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,113 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Euronav by 1,274.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,202,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,468 shares in the last quarter.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Featured Articles

