Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,769,000 after purchasing an additional 837,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,004,000 after purchasing an additional 415,812 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,059 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $413,260,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Exelon Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.45. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.