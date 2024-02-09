Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.35.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE traded down $31.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.73. 7,022,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,425. Expedia Group has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $160.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.15 and a 200 day moving average of $123.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.90.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,477 shares of company stock worth $13,989,925 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $334,632,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $130,470,000 after purchasing an additional 745,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

