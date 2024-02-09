Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($45.13) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPN. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($46.38) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($30.71) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($36.10) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,166 ($39.69).

Shares of LON EXPN traded up GBX 20 ($0.25) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3,358 ($42.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of £30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,815.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 2,366 ($29.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,391 ($42.51). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,175.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,906.02.

In related news, insider Craig Boundy sold 226,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,192 ($40.02), for a total transaction of £7,219,218.72 ($9,050,042.27). Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

