Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Position Raised by R.P. Boggs & Co.

R.P. Boggs & Co. lifted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the quarter. Exponent comprises 4.4% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.59. The stock had a trading volume of 97,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,003. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.60. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 0.72. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $108.85.

Exponent Increases Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Exponent had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXPO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,044.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $551,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.