Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,482,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,934 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.7% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $174,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Mizuho downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $103.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

