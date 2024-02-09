Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,930,414,000 after purchasing an additional 254,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $5,226,390,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,615,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,492 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $103.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

