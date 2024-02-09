F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $204.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.44. The company had a trading volume of 68,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,620. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.13 and a 200 day moving average of $165.20. F5 has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $199.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5 will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,048. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of F5 by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,445 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,937,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in F5 by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 53,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after buying an additional 15,664 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

