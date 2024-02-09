Fady Khallouf Purchases 273,650 Shares of Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD) Stock

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD – Get Free Report) insider Fady Khallouf acquired 273,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £5,473 ($6,860.98).

On Tuesday, January 30th, Fady Khallouf bought 1,150,000 shares of Cadogan Energy Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($28,832.89).

LON CAD opened at GBX 2.65 ($0.03) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 14.50 and a quick ratio of 10.11. Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production and Trading segments. The company holds working interest licenses in the west of Ukraine.

