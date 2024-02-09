Fei USD Price Tops $0.98 on Top Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $13.04 million and approximately $37,242.41 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fei USD has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015654 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014618 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,511.83 or 1.00452515 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00186778 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010137 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,591,355 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,332,687 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,540,417.06038552 with 13,281,749.67762323 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96132755 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $37,176.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

