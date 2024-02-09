Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.07

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.07 and last traded at $68.05, with a volume of 12076 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.90.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,998,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,490,000 after acquiring an additional 916,754 shares in the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,459,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,255,000 after purchasing an additional 190,406 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,756,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,183,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.